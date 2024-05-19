Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The stand-in Sunderland captain penned an emotional message to fans

Luke O’Nien has penned an emotional message to fans after Sunderland “fell short” during the 2023-24 season.

The Black Cats finished 16th in the Championship last season after placing sixth and in the play-offs during the previous campaign. O’Nien played 43 times for Sunderland in the league under Tony Mowbray, Michael Beale and Mike Dodds, also captaining the side in the absence of Corry Evans.

Having reflected on Sunderland’s disappointing season. the 29-year-old central defender wrote an emotional message to fans and conceded that he and his teammates “fell short” and that fans of the club “deserved more”.

“A fortnight ago, I had the proudest and most unforgettable moment of being able to take my kids out of the tunnel at the last game of the season,” O’Nien wrote on social media. “As I reflect on another completed season, I have a range of emotions. I am proud to have worn the red and white each and every time and thankful for another season with good health in body and mind. But I also acknowledge that we fell short of where we aimed to be.