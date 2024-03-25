Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Preson winger Liam Millar says he's unsure where he'll be next season following an impressive season at Deepdale.

The 24-year-old, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, joined North End on loan from Swiss club FC Basel last summer. Since the move, Millar has scored five goals and provided five assists in 31 Championship appearances, while Sunderland were credited with interest in the Canadian international during the January transfer window.

When asked about his future, before joining up with the Canadian national team this week, Millar replied: "You never know what can happen next season. I have no idea. We'll have to cross that bridge when I get there."

Asked about this season so far and returning to England, Millar replied: "I had something to prove, in my opinion, in England. I left Liverpool and I always wanted to come back and prove I was good enough to play in the. Championship. And hopefully, I can prove one day that I'm good enough to play in the Premier League.

"In Switzerland, it was difficult for me sometimes off the field - with the language and not being near my family. My mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. And all that kind of stuff. So, being in England, being back in the northwest where they all live, really helps. I think the stuff off the pitch really carries on to the pitch and it really helps me to play well."