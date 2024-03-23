Sunderland have just eight league games remaining this season – with some members of their squad nearing the end of their contracts.
The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with several players over the last year, but will have to make decisions regarding those nearing the end of their current contracts. Here’s a list of Sunderland’s senior players, including those out on loan, and when their deals are set to expire:
1. Mason Burstow - Summer of 2024 (on loan from Chelsea)
Sunderland signed the 20-year-old striker on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Callum Styles - Summer of 2024 (on initial loan from Barnsley)
Sunderland signed Styles, 23, on an initial loan deal in January, with an option to buy the midfielder at the end of the season. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Ellis Taylor - Summer of 2024
Following a frustrating loan spell at Hartlepool in the first half of the 2022/23 season, the winger hasn't been able to break into Sunderland's first team. The 20-year-old has less than a year left on his contract after signing a three-year deal at the Stadium of Light in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Corry Evans - Summer of 2024
Sunderland’s captain hasn't played a first-team match for over a year after suffering an ACL injury. The 33-year-old signed a one-year contract extension in February last year, which will run until the summer of 2024. The deal includes a club option of a further year. Photo: Frank Reid