Sunderland have endured a challenging few weeks under interim boss Mike Dodds – but how do their recent results compare to their league rivals?

It was announced last month that Dodds would take charge of the Black Cats until the end of the season, following Michael Beale’s departure. Since then, Dodds has overseen five matches, while dealing with a lengthy injury list.

Here’s what the Championship table looks like from Friday, February 23, before Dodds took charge of Sunderland’s Championship match against Swansea the following day:

1 . Leeds - 13 points Leeds have 13 points from their last five matches, sending them to the top of the Championship. Daniel Farke's side have won four and drawn once.

2 . Ipswich - 12 points Ipswich have taken 12 points from their last five matches, winning four and losing once.

3 . Cardiff - 12 points Cardiff have also won four of their last five fixtures, taking 12 points from 15 available.