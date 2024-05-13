Ex-Sunderland and West Brom defender offered new deal at Championship club
Former Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway has been offered a new contract at Championship side Plymouth - with clubs continuing to release their retained lists.ahead of next season.
Argyle finished 21st in the Championship, a point above the relegation zone, and have announced they have offered new deals to Galloway, wideman Mickel Miller and teenage midfielder Will Jenkins Davies - whose contracts are set to expire. Goalkeeper Callum Burton as well as teenagers Jack Endacott and Oscar Halls will be released by the club.
Galloway, who also had a loan spell at West Brom, made just eight appearances for Sunderland during a loan spell from Everton during the 2017/18 season. The 28-year-old made 26 Championship appearances for Plymouth this season after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last term.
Elsewhere, ex-Sunderland player Paddy McNair has also confirmed he will leave Middlesbrough at the end of his contract in June, while League One side Wigan have confirmed former Black Cats forward Charlie Wyke won’t be offered a new deal when his contract expires this summer.
