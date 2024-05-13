Ex-Sunderland and West Brom defender offered new deal at Championship club

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th May 2024, 07:24 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 07:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Championship contract news as clubs continue to release their retained lists ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Former Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway has been offered a new contract at Championship side Plymouth - with clubs continuing to release their retained lists.ahead of next season.

Argyle finished 21st in the Championship, a point above the relegation zone, and have announced they have offered new deals to Galloway, wideman Mickel Miller and teenage midfielder Will Jenkins Davies - whose contracts are set to expire. Goalkeeper Callum Burton as well as teenagers Jack Endacott and Oscar Halls will be released by the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Galloway, who also had a loan spell at West Brom, made just eight appearances for Sunderland during a loan spell from Everton during the 2017/18 season. The 28-year-old made 26 Championship appearances for Plymouth this season after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last term.

Elsewhere, ex-Sunderland player Paddy McNair has also confirmed he will leave Middlesbrough at the end of his contract in June, while League One side Wigan have confirmed former Black Cats forward Charlie Wyke won’t be offered a new deal when his contract expires this summer.

Related topics:SunderlandBrendan GallowayPlymouthGallowayCharlie Wyke

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.