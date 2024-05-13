Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Championship contract news as clubs continue to release their retained lists ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Former Sunderland loanee Brendan Galloway has been offered a new contract at Championship side Plymouth - with clubs continuing to release their retained lists.ahead of next season.

Argyle finished 21st in the Championship, a point above the relegation zone, and have announced they have offered new deals to Galloway, wideman Mickel Miller and teenage midfielder Will Jenkins Davies - whose contracts are set to expire. Goalkeeper Callum Burton as well as teenagers Jack Endacott and Oscar Halls will be released by the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Galloway, who also had a loan spell at West Brom, made just eight appearances for Sunderland during a loan spell from Everton during the 2017/18 season. The 28-year-old made 26 Championship appearances for Plymouth this season after recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered last term.