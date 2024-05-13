Sunderland legend Gordon Armstrong gives his honest view on Jack Clarke’s situation.

Sunderland legend Gordon Armstrong says Jack Clarke deserves the opportunity to play in the Premier League after two impressive seasons on Wearside.

After signing for the Black Cats permanently in 2022, Clarke has made 92 appearances in all competitions, scoring 11 and 15 goals respectively over the last two seasons.

Sunderland have turned down multiple offers for the 23-year-old during the last two transfer windows and are braced for more interest this summer. Clarke’s agent Ian Harte also said earlier this year his client is likely to leave the Stadium of Light when the transfer window reopens.

Clarke does have two years left on his contract at Sunderland, after signing a four-year deal at the club when he arrived from Tottenham in 2022. The winger has always been said to be happy on Wearside after his move from Leeds to Spurs didn't work out.

When asked about Clarke’s situation, Armstrong told the Echo: “I think he’s probably going to go and I think most fans will understand that as well to be fair. The lad has done brilliant and probably is above Championship level. You have to go and do that in the Premier League but I think he deserves his opportunity to go and do it at a higher level and I don’t think fans will hold a grudge against him for that.”