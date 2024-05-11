Sunderland endured a disappointing end to the 2023/24 season – yet preparations are already taking place ahead of the next campaign.

The Black Cats are set to release their retained list in the coming days, with a handful of players nearing the end of their contracts. It’s understood both Corry Evans and Bradley Dack will leave the club when their deals expire this summer, while players on loan will return to their parent clubs – though Sunderland do have an option to sign Callum Styles on a permanent deal from Barnsley.

As Sunderland look to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market, there will inevitably be outgoings as well. We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:

1 . Callum Styles - Set to leave Sunderland signed Styles on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, meaning he's set to leave as things stand. There is an option for the Black Cats to make the deal permanent, while the 24-year-old had been on Sunderland's radar since last summer. It will be interesting to see if they take up their option.

2 . Corry Evans - Set to leave Evans made three Championship appearances at the end of the season after returning from an ACL injury. Sunderland have a one-year option to extend the midfielder's contract, yet it's understood the 33-year-old is set to leave Wearside this summer.

3 . Mason Burstow - Set to leave Sunderland signed Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer, after trying to agree a permanent deal. The 20-year-old striker endured a challenging season on Wearside and is set to return to his parent club.