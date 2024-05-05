Ex-Sunderland and Manchester United man confirms Middlesbrough departure - available on free transfer

The former Sunderland and Manchester United man will become a free agent this summer
By James Copley
Published 5th May 2024
Former Sunderland and Manchester United man Paddy McNair has announced his Middlesbrough departure with the defender available for nothing during the summer.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international joined Sunderland from Manchester UNited under David Moys as the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League. The Wearsiders were then relegated again to League One the following season under Chris Coleman.

McNair netted seven times in 25 games during an injury-hit two seasons at Sunderland before moving to Middlesbrough after the Black Cats’ relegation to the third tier in 2018. The defender-come-midfielder spent six years at the Riverside Stadium but has announced that he is leaving at the end of the season.

Taking to Instagram to announce the news, McNair said: “After six years and 219 appearances my time @theboroofficial has come to an end. Big thank you to all of the players, staff and the fans for the support throughout the years. Looking forward to the next chapter.”

