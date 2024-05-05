Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland and Manchester United man Paddy McNair has announced his Middlesbrough departure with the defender available for nothing during the summer.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international joined Sunderland from Manchester UNited under David Moys as the Black Cats were relegated from the Premier League. The Wearsiders were then relegated again to League One the following season under Chris Coleman.

McNair netted seven times in 25 games during an injury-hit two seasons at Sunderland before moving to Middlesbrough after the Black Cats’ relegation to the third tier in 2018. The defender-come-midfielder spent six years at the Riverside Stadium but has announced that he is leaving at the end of the season.