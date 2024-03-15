Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Leeds and West Brom midfielder Carlton Palmer says Sunderland could look at signing Celtic winger Mikey Johnston as a replacement for Jack Clarke this summer.

Johnson, 24, has scored six goals in nine Championship appearances since joining West Brom on loan in January, with just over a year left on his contract at Celtic Park. Following an impressive spell in England, Palmer believes Johnson could be a transfer target for Sunderland or Norwich, with Clarke and Canaries winger Jonny Rowe attracting interest.

“Mikey Johnston has continued his flying time at West Brom since he joined on loan in the January transfer window, netting his sixth goal for West Brom in their latest win against Huddersfield,” Palmer told Football League World. “He’s had a fantastic time since joining from Celtic on loan.

“Yes, a lot of clubs will be taking note of the way that he’s playing, so you will be looking at clubs who will be looking at players moving on, Jack Clarke will be moving on, Rowe will be moving on, and people will be looking at Mikey Johnston as a possible replacement. But he’s having a fabulous time at West Brom, and he’s enjoying his football there.

“He’s still currently got his contract at his parent club at Celtic, there is no fee being written to his contract, so who knows whether West Brom would be able to afford him with the new owners they’ve got in. But certainly, Norwich and Sunderland, and other prospective Championship clubs will be monitoring the situation given his outstanding form for West Brom.

“With Sunderland’s policy of trying to buy young players, and get them in cheap, I don’t think Johnston will fall into that because I think Celtic will be looking at least £2m or £3m given his form in the Championship. So whether Sunderland have the money to pay that, Norwich do have the money to pay for Mikey Johnston, so we’ll have to see come the end of the season, but he’s certainly done great things at West Brom and attracting a lot of attention.”