Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against QPR at the Stadium of Light – with players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 at Southampton last time out, making it six consecutive league defeats. Despite a recent upturn in form, QPR were also beaten last weekend, with Marti Cifuentes’ side losing 2-0 against Middlesbrough to leave them 20th in the Championship table.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and QPR injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

1 . Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT Roberts has missed Sunderland's last five matches with a hamstring injury and won't be available until after the international break. Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

2 . Taylor Richards (QPR) - OUT Richards has made just four Championship appearances since signing for QPR from Brighton on a permanent deal in the summer. Cifuentes recently said the 23-year-old remains sidelined with a calf issue he sustained in January. Photo: Ashley Allen Photo Sales

3 . Dan Ballard (Sunderland) - DOUBT Ballard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the second half against Southampton but has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for this month's fixtures against Romania and Scotland. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales