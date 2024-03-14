Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDLuke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Luke O'Nien playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland and QPR team and injury news with 13 ruled out and two doubts for Championship match: Gallery

The latest Sunderland and QPR team and injury news ahead of their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 14th Mar 2024, 18:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against QPR at the Stadium of Light – with players unavailable for both sides.

The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 at Southampton last time out, making it six consecutive league defeats. Despite a recent upturn in form, QPR were also beaten last weekend, with Marti Cifuentes’ side losing 2-0 against Middlesbrough to leave them 20th in the Championship table.

Here’s the latest Sunderland and QPR injury and team news ahead of their meeting at the Stadium of Light:

Roberts has missed Sunderland's last five matches with a hamstring injury and won't be available until after the international break.

1. Patrick Roberts (Sunderland) - OUT

Roberts has missed Sunderland's last five matches with a hamstring injury and won't be available until after the international break. Photo: FRANK REID

Photo Sales
Richards has made just four Championship appearances since signing for QPR from Brighton on a permanent deal in the summer. Cifuentes recently said the 23-year-old remains sidelined with a calf issue he sustained in January.

2. Taylor Richards (QPR) - OUT

Richards has made just four Championship appearances since signing for QPR from Brighton on a permanent deal in the summer. Cifuentes recently said the 23-year-old remains sidelined with a calf issue he sustained in January. Photo: Ashley Allen

Photo Sales
Ballard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the second half against Southampton but has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for this month's fixtures against Romania and Scotland.

3. Dan Ballard (Sunderland) - DOUBT

Ballard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the second half against Southampton but has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for this month's fixtures against Romania and Scotland. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Kolli, 19, has made 10 Championship appearances for QPR in midfield this season but hasn't featured since picking up an injury in a game against Cardiff in January.

4. Rayan Kolli (QPR) - OUT

Kolli, 19, has made 10 Championship appearances for QPR in midfield this season but hasn't featured since picking up an injury in a game against Cardiff in January. Photo: Steve Bardens

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:QPRSunderlandStadium of LightSouthamptonMiddlesbrough