Sunderland defender Nectarios Triantis says his loan transfer to Hibernian has been the right move for his career.

The 20-year-old made just three appearances for the Black Cats in the first half of the campaign, after joining Sunderland from Central Coast Mariners. Yet Triantis has already featured nine times for Hibs in all competitions since moving to Easter Road in January, with head coach Nick Montgomery, who also worked with the player in Australia, using him in midfield.

“It was a big move for me coming all the way from Australia to the English Championship,” Triantis told FTBL when discussing his summer move to Sunderland. "It was a big step and that comes with time - so it’s never been a case of frustration or anything like that.

“It’s more about a progression in my career. Coming to Hibs has turned out to be a good decision. I've come here to learn the aerial and the physical side of the game. It’s a very high standard in terms of the teams that you play, the speed of the competition, the way the fans get into it. It helps me a lot.”

Triantis has represented Australia's under-23s side and is targeting a call-up for the senior team in the future. “I hope something can happen as soon as possible," he replied when asked about potentially representing his country. "Representing your national team is something every player wants to do in their career. I’m training and playing as well as I can to try and make that step. It’s every player’s dream to come to Europe and see where it might take you in terms of the national team. Ultimately it’s all down to opinions and hopefully I can be on the right side of that. I’ve picked up little things ever since I’ve arrived and even before that. I think I’ve grown a lot in the last 12 or 18 months.