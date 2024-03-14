Sunderland confirm significant injury blow and outline next steps for defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have confirmed that Jenson Seelt will miss the remainder of the Championship campaign after suffering a serious knee injury during last weekend's defeat at Southampton.

Seelt is currently undergoing further assessment to ascertain whether he requires surgery on the issue, which would in all likelihood rule him out for much of 2024. Should surgery not be required then the lay-off will be considerably shorter, but the Black Cats know that he will not be able to feature in the remaining nine Championship fixtures.

"Sunderland AFC defender Jenson Seelt has been ruled out of the remainder of the 2023-24 season," a club statement on Thursday afternoon said.

"A summer arrival from PSV Eindhoven, the 20-year-old sustained a knee injury during the Club’s defeat at Southampton last weekend. Further tests to determine the full extent of the injury, and if the Dutchman will require surgery, will be undertaken throughout the next fortnight. All at SAFC are supporting Jenson and wish him the very best in his recovery."

It leaves interim head coach stretched in defensive positions, particularly for Saturday's visit of QPR to the Stadium of Light. Luke O'Nien is suspended for the game and Dan Ballard is a doubt having suffered a hamstring injury in that Southampton defeat. Ballard was on Thursday afternoon named in the Northern Ireland squad for the upcoming fixtures, raising hopes that his issue is not a serious one.

Seelt told supporters on Wednesday that he would do everything possible to come back stronger from the injury.

"I'm gutted to share the news that I suffered a knee injury during the game against Southampton," Seelt wrote on Instagram.