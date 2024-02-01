Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kristjaan Speakman says Nectar Triantis is making good progress at Sunderland but believes it is the right decision to let him pursue regular football between now and the end of the season.

Triantis has joined Hibs on loan for the rest of the season, where he will link up with his former Central Coast Mariners boss, Nick Montgomery. It's understood that Sunderland initially rebuffed Hibs' interest earlier this month, but the arrival of Leo Hjelde has seen them change their stance over the last 24 hours.

The move is seen as a perfect place for Triantis to continue adjusting to UK football, with a coaching staff he knows well.

"Nectar’s move to Sunderland last summer was a big step for him – professionally and personally – and we are really pleased with his progress," Speakman said.

"We were happy for him to remain at the club for the rest of the season, but felt this was a unique opportunity in a strong league at a club where he has existing relationships, which will only help him. He has a strong ambition to play regularly during the remainder of the campaign, which we fully support, and we hope this period concludes a really positive start to his time at Sunderland AFC.”

Nick Montgomery said he was a player with 'huge potential' and confirmed his longstanding interest in the defender.

“Nectar is a young player that I know very well from my time in Australia," he said.

"I signed him for the Mariners and gave him his A-League debut as I saw huge potential in him. He was a mainstay in our Championship winning team before joining Sunderland in the summer. Although he might not have played much this summer, when he has featured, he’s performed well.

“We have been chasing Nectar for some time, and although we thought he’d remain at Sunderland, circumstances changed last night, and we made a move to bring him to Hibs.