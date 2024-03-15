Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.
Adil Aouchiche playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID.

Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to play QPR - with four changes after Southampton loss: Predicted XI gallery

How Sunderland could line up against QPR in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 15th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship match against QPR at the Stadium of Light - but who will start for Mike Dodds’ side?

The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Southampton on Saturday and have now lost their last six matches. Sunderland will also be without Luke O’Nien, who is suspended, while Jenson Seelt has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, joining the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on the club’s injury list.

Here’s how the Black Cats could line up against QPR this weekend:

Patterson is remarkably one of Sunderland’s more experienced players even though he’s only 23. The goalkeeper has started every league fixture since the Black Cats’ return to the Championship.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

Patterson is remarkably one of Sunderland’s more experienced players even though he’s only 23. The goalkeeper has started every league fixture since the Black Cats’ return to the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league fixture this season. The 21-year-old has had a run of games in his favoured right-back position but could also move to the left side of defence.

2. RB: Trai Hume

Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league fixture this season. The 21-year-old has had a run of games in his favoured right-back position but could also move to the left side of defence. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Ballard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the second half against Southampton last weekend but has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for the upcoming international break.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

Ballard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the second half against Southampton last weekend but has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for the upcoming international break. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
While he’s played at left-back since signing for Sunderland, Hjelde has said his favoured position is centre-back. The 20-year-old will probably have to move into a central position following Seelt's injury setback.

4. CB: Leo Hjelde

While he’s played at left-back since signing for Sunderland, Hjelde has said his favoured position is centre-back. The 20-year-old will probably have to move into a central position following Seelt's injury setback. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandQPRSouthamptonStadium of LightLuke O'Nien