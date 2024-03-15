The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Southampton on Saturday and have now lost their last six matches. Sunderland will also be without Luke O’Nien, who is suspended, while Jenson Seelt has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, joining the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts on the club’s injury list.
Here’s how the Black Cats could line up against QPR this weekend:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson is remarkably one of Sunderland’s more experienced players even though he’s only 23. The goalkeeper has started every league fixture since the Black Cats’ return to the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume is Sunderland’s only outfield player who has started every league fixture this season. The 21-year-old has had a run of games in his favoured right-back position but could also move to the left side of defence. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Dan Ballard
Ballard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the second half against Southampton last weekend but has been named in Northern Ireland's squad for the upcoming international break. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Leo Hjelde
While he’s played at left-back since signing for Sunderland, Hjelde has said his favoured position is centre-back. The 20-year-old will probably have to move into a central position following Seelt's injury setback. Photo: Frank Reid