Sunderland 2 West Brom 1: Highlights as Dan Ballard and Dan Neil goals give Cats Championship win

How it played out as Sunderland beat West Brom 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Updated 9th Dec 2023, 15:29 GMT
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom at the Stadium of Light

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.

West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.

Here's how the game played out:

LIVE: Sunderland vs West Brom

11:44 GMTUpdated 14:22 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Ballard, 70) (Neil, 84) West Brom 1 (Thomas-Asante, 86)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts (Mayenda, 82), Aouchiche (Pritchard, 62), Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Rusyn, Mayenda, Burstow

West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Kipre, Bartley (Ajayi, 75), Townsend, Molumby (Chalobah, 61), Mowatt, Sarmiento, Swift (Avlia Gordon, 75) Diangana (Thomas-Asante, 61), Maja (Fellows, 36)

Subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Chalobah, Pieters, Avlia Gordon, Fellows, Taylor, Higgins, Thomas-Asante

15:19 GMT

Reaction from Mike Dodds

14:36 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WEST BROM 1

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

14:31 GMT

90+5' West Brom penalty appeal

West Brom are appealing for a penalty after O'Nien collided with Sarmiento in the Sunderland box.

Nothing given.

14:28 GMT

90+3' Furlong booked

Pritchard was down again after a late tackle from Furlong.

The West Brom defender was booked for the challenge.

14:25 GMT

SIX minutes added time

Six minutes added on.

14:21 GMTUpdated 14:23 GMT

86' Goal West Brom (Thomas-Asante)

West Brom are back in it after Thomas-Asante heads home Avila Gordon's cross from the left.

It could be a nervy few minutes.

14:20 GMT

84' GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! NEIL!!!

That could do it.

West Brom had sent men forward for a corner but Sunderland broke forward.

Pritchard delayed his pass before sending Neil through on goal, before the midfielder beat Palmer with a dinked finish.

2-0.

14:16 GMT

81' Roberts makes way

ON: Mayenda

OFF: Roberts

14:12 GMT

78' Pritchard down

Now Pritchard has gone down just outside the Sunderland box, while West Brom have a corner.

The Sunderland player is back up now.

