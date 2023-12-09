How it played out as Sunderland beat West Brom 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom at the Stadium of Light

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.

West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.