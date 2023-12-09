Sunderland 2 West Brom 1: Highlights as Dan Ballard and Dan Neil goals give Cats Championship win
How it played out as Sunderland beat West Brom 2-1 at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom at the Stadium of Light
An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.
After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.
West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.
Here's how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland vs West Brom
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Ballard, 70) (Neil, 84) West Brom 1 (Thomas-Asante, 86)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Ekwah, Neil, Roberts (Mayenda, 82), Aouchiche (Pritchard, 62), Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Ba, Pritchard, Dack, Rusyn, Mayenda, Burstow
West Brom XI: Palmer, Furlong, Kipre, Bartley (Ajayi, 75), Townsend, Molumby (Chalobah, 61), Mowatt, Sarmiento, Swift (Avlia Gordon, 75) Diangana (Thomas-Asante, 61), Maja (Fellows, 36)
Subs: Griffiths, Ajayi, Chalobah, Pieters, Avlia Gordon, Fellows, Taylor, Higgins, Thomas-Asante
Reaction from Mike Dodds
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WEST BROM 1
Reaction from the Stadium of Light
90+5' West Brom penalty appeal
West Brom are appealing for a penalty after O'Nien collided with Sarmiento in the Sunderland box.
Nothing given.
90+3' Furlong booked
Pritchard was down again after a late tackle from Furlong.
The West Brom defender was booked for the challenge.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on.
86' Goal West Brom (Thomas-Asante)
West Brom are back in it after Thomas-Asante heads home Avila Gordon's cross from the left.
It could be a nervy few minutes.
84' GOOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! NEIL!!!
That could do it.
West Brom had sent men forward for a corner but Sunderland broke forward.
Pritchard delayed his pass before sending Neil through on goal, before the midfielder beat Palmer with a dinked finish.
2-0.
81' Roberts makes way
ON: Mayenda
OFF: Roberts
78' Pritchard down
Now Pritchard has gone down just outside the Sunderland box, while West Brom have a corner.
The Sunderland player is back up now.