New signing Romaine Mundle made his first Sunderland appearance during an under-21s match against Bristol City on Monday - with the Black Cats hoping they have unearthed another long-term asset.

The 20-year-old wideman signed a four-and-a-half year deal at the Stadium of Light last week, arriving from Belgian club Standard Liege, where he made six league appearances in the first half of the season following a summer move from Tottenham.

In his cameos off the bench, Mundle played on both flanks and was asked to play as a wing-back in Liege's 3-4-2-1 system. Yet when asked what sort of player Sunderland fans can expect to see, the 20-year-old told the Black Cats' website: "A quick winger, skillful and willing to work hard."

Mundle was certainly viewed as an attacking player coming through the ranks at Tottenham, playing on the left and right flank as he made 24 appearances in Premier League 2 last season, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. During Sunderland's under-21s match against Bristol City, Mundle started on the left, regularly looking to cut inside onto his favoured right foot, trying to link up with playmaker Adil Aouchiche.

It was always planned that Mundle would play an hour at Eppleton CW based on his recent workload. In that time, there were signs of the potential the 20-year-old possesses, even if he was lacking a bit of sharpness. After skewing an early shot wide, Mundle saw another effort saved by the goalkeeper later in the first half. "Tonight he showed glimpses and was exciting," Sunderland coach John Hewitson told the Echo. "He looks quick, he looks direct, he looks quite jinky. I’m looking forward to seeing more of him really.”

How much Mundle does feature in the second half of the season remains to be seen, especially when Jack Clarke is constant figure on Sunderland's left flank, with Patrick Roberts available again to compete with Abdoullah Ba on the right.

Yet the Black Cats have previously benefited from allowing young signings a period of time to settle and not expecting them to be first-team regulars straight away. Trai Hume had to wait a year before receiving a consistent run in the first team, while Pierre Ekwah didn't make his first Sunderland start until two months after he joined the club.

While Mundle cost Sunderland a seven-figure fee, he is a player whose best years should be ahead of him, while his value should increase. The Black Cats made a similar signing this time last year when Isaac Lihadji arrived from Lille, before Sunderland received a good offer from Qatar-based side Al-Duhail SC last summer.

And while Clarke has expressed his enjoyment playing for Sunderland, the winger continues to attract significant interest and is yet to agree a new contract - with his current deal set to expire in 2026. A summer move for the 23-year-old can't be ruled out, especially if the club aren't promoted. Of course they will be big boots to fill, yet it would be beneficial if there is an internal replacement already in the building.