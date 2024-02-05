Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Sunderland signing Romaine Mundle played just over an hour as the Black Cats' under-21s side beat Bristol City 1-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup.

Hemir scored the game's only goal as he was set up by Adil Aouchiche in the 77th minute at Eppleton CW, after both players were unused substitutes during Sunderland's 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mundle, who joined the Black Cats from Standard Liege on transfer deadline day, started on the left and registered an early effort when he cut in from the flank but skewed his effort wide. The 20-year-old was able to produce some neat link-up play with Aouchiche in the opening 45 minutes, with the pair demonstrating their technical ability to good effect.

After seeing more of the ball, Sunderland managed to increase the pressure just before half-time, with Tom Chiabi hitting the crossbar with an shot on the stretch. Minutes later, Caden Kelly cut the ball back for Mundle inside the box but the winger was denied by a fine save from goalkeeper Lewis Thomas, who recovered quickly to clear off his line.

The visitors then created a golden chance in first-half stoppage-time as Marley Rose was sent through on goal but thwarted by Sunderland goalkeeper Matty Young.

The Black Cats started a little slowly after the restart but regained the initiative as Aouchiche squandered some decent chances from inside the box, sending a couple of efforts over the bar. Substitute Harrison Jones was then denied by goalkeeper Thomas after the Sunderland winger cut in from the right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mundle was replaced just after the hour mark with Timur Tutierov taking his place. The Ukrainian made an impact and went close with an excellent effort after cutting in from the left and crashing an effort against the bar.

Sunderland's goal eventually came in the 77th minute after some excellent footwork from Aouchiche, who dinked the ball across goal for Hemir to convert from close range. The hosts almost added a second as Henry Fieldson fired an effort onto the bar in stoppage-time. 1-0 it finished.

Sunderland U21s XI: Young, Lavery, Bainbridge, Fieldson, Johnson, Chiabi, Middlemas, Kelly (Jones, 45), Aouchiche, Mundle (Tutierov, 61), Hemir