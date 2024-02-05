Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland return to action against Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light on Saturday looking to build on their draw at Middlesbrough and return to the play-off places.

Here's the latest team news ahead of the game, with the expected return dates for every player currently sidelined through injury...

DAN BALLARD

Ballard sparked a major concern for supporters when he left the field clutching his shoulder during stoppage time of the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Sunday. However, Michael Beale moved quickly to allay any fears of a major problem and said he was confident that Ballard would be ready to face Plymouth this weekend: "Speaking to him there, he's just landed awkwardly after taking a knock. He will be fine by this time next week, I think."

Potential return date: Plymouth Argyle (H) February 10th

CALLUM STYLES

Styles had surgery on his appendix around a week before his move to Sunderland, delaying the deal until deadline day. Sunderland ultimately opted to go through with the deal, confident that Styles will be able to make a significant impact on the rest of the campaign.

"We had an agreement on Callum but then he had to go for surgery, it was a fairly minor procedure nowadays and the medical staff obviously do an incredible job," Speakman said last Friday.

"He's just gotta get himself back on his feet and he should be back on the grass in the next ten to fourteen days and available for selection.

"That was obviously a decision for us to make, do you stick with it or go with someone else, but we felt it was the right decision to forgo this next game or two to have him for the rest of the season beyond that."

Styles will miss the Plymouth game and potentially the midweek visit of Huddersfield that follows.

Potential return date: Birmingham City (A) February 17th

BRADLEY DACK

Dack suffered a hamstring injury on his return to the starting XI at Hull City on Boxing Day, and is yet to return to action.

"Bradley has a hamstring injury that will be around four weeks at best, but that's probably the best possible diagnosis that we could have got," Beale said at the start of the new year.

Dack should therefore be back in the next couple of weeks, though as of last week he had not rejoined training. The attacking midfielder should be in contention before the end of the month.

Potential return date: Swansea City (H) February 24th

AJI ALESE

Alese made an impressive return to action on New Year's Day but picked up a knock later in the month, a perhaps inevitable setback given how little football he had played in the year previous. Beale confirmed he would absent for around a month, and said at the weekend that he was hopeful the defender would be back around the time Sunderland travel to Southampton.

With Styles fit by then and Leo Hjelde in the squad, Sunderland should have the luxury of bringing the 23-year-old back gradually.

Potential return date: Southampton (A) March 9th

DENNIS CIRKIN

Cirkin has struggled with hamstring issues and had surgery last month to try and sort the problem for good, sidelining him for three months. He'll be back in training sometime in April, meaning there is significant doubt over whether he'll be able to play a meaningful part in the rest of the Championship campaign. Should Sunderland make the play-offs, then he might be ready to play a decent part in those fixtures.

Sunderland will want to proceed carefully with one of their best young players, to ensure he is back for good and ready to really kick on.

Potential return date: Sheffield Wednesday (H) May 4th

ELLIOT EMBLETON

Embleton saw his loan at Derby County cut short by a significant thigh injury, just as he was making significant progress in his comeback from a broken leg suffered late in 2022. Beale confirmed that Embleton is back doing some training last week, meaning he should be able to return and play some part in the play-off push.

There's no set timeframe for his return to action but Beale says he is not too far off.

CORRY EVANS

Evans is back running and doing individual work following his ACL injury last January, but is not back training with his team mates and so a return os not imminent. At this stage, it's unclear how much of a part he will play this season if at all.

NIALL HUGGINS

Huggins suffered a major knee ligament injury during Michael Beale's first game in charge and is not expected to be fully fit until 2025.

ANY OTHER BUSINESS?

Romaine Mundle will be in contention to make his debut at some stage against Plymouth after a full week of training with his new team mates. Chris Rigg is also set to return to the squad, missing out at Middlesbrough after playing 90 minutes in the FA Youth Cup defeat to Swindon Town on Friday night.