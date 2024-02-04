Sunderland drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium – but how did each player fare for Michael Beale’s side?
After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 61st minute after a short free-kick was eventually finished by Marcus Forss from inside the penalty area. Sunderland drew level with seven minutes remaining, though, when Nazariy Rusyn’s low effort from distance beat goalkeeper Tom Glover.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Riverside:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Made a decent stop to deny Greenwood early on and nothing he could do about Forss’ emphatic finish midway through the second half. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Trai Hume - 7
Had an excellent game back on his preferred flank, always alive to the danger and making a number of good covering challenges - some of them deep inside his own box. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Had a decent game even if Greenwood’s running in behind was a persistent source of trouble for Sunderland. A huge concern at the end of the game as he left the field clutching his shoulder - that will be a big blow for the Black Cats if a serious issue. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Luke O’Nien - 6
Drove into some good areas and made some intelligent challenges throughout. A solid performance. 6 Photo: Frank Reid