'Happy' - Jack Clarke's brilliant transfer message to Sunderland fans after Middlesbrough draw

Jack Clarke was speaking after Sunderland vs Middlesbrough.

By James Copley
Published 4th Feb 2024, 14:28 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 15:04 GMT
Jack Clarke says he is 'happy' to still be at Sunderland following transfer speculation last month.

The winger, who registered his 17th goal contribution against Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend, was the subject of transfer interest during January.

Premier League clubs West Ham and Brentford were understood to be interested in the former Leeds United man with Sunderland knocking back two bids from Lazio on deadline day.

However, Clarke stayed and was named in Michael Beale's starting XI to face Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium as the two North East sides played out a 1-1 draw, with the ex-Tottenham player registering the assist for Sunderland's equaliser.

"I am happy to be here," Clarke said on transfer speculation after the game. "I enjoy every minute of playing for Sunderland and pulling on the shirt. For me, the stuff that gets said on the outside doesn't seem to bother me. As long as I'm coming in everyday wearing a Sunderland shirt, I'm happy."

