The transfer window has closed – with 16 league games remaining as Sunderland aim to finish in the play-off places.
Despite missing out on signing another striker, the Black Cats brought in three new players during the recent window, while others were allowed to leave permanently or on loan. Sunderland also have several players unavailable due to injuries.
Here’s what Sunderland’s starting XI and bench could look like when everyone is available:
1. GK: Anthony Patterson
Patterson has started every Championship game for Sunderland over the last two seasons and signed a new contract at the club last year - despite interest from Premier League clubs. Photo: Frank Reid
2. RB: Trai Hume
Hume’s versatility and durability has proved hugely important for Sunderland this season, with the defender starting every Championship match. The 21-year-old will now hope for a run in his natural right-back position. Photo: Frank Reid
3. CB: Luke O’Nien
With Corry Evans still sidelined with an injury, O’Nien continues to captain the side and has stayed in a centre-back position this season. Photo: Frank Reid
4. CB: Dan Ballard
Despite reported interest from West Ham over the summer, Ballard signed a new contract at Sunderland in August. The defender has been a regular starter this season after overcoming multiple injury setbacks last term. Photo: Frank Reid