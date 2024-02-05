News you can trust since 1873
Adil Aouchiche warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Adil Aouchiche warming up for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID

Sunderland U21s player rating photos for Bristol City as Adil Aouchiche and Hemir feature - including one 8

Player ratings after Sunderland U21s beat Bristol City U21s at Eppleton CW with Hemir scoring the winning goal.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Feb 2024, 21:40 GMT
Updated 5th Feb 2024, 21:43 GMT

Sunderland Under-21s beat Bristol City Under-21s 1-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

New signing Romaine Mundle started for the hosts at Eppleton CW, with Adil Aouchiche and Hemir both playing 90 minutes. It was Hemir who scored the winning goal in the 77th minute, converting from close range as he was set up by Aouchiche.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Didn’t have much to do but was alert to make a crucial save to deny Marley Rose just before half-time. Also made a late save after Sunderland took the lead. 7

1. Matthew Young - 7

Didn't have much to do but was alert to make a crucial save to deny Marley Rose just before half-time. Also made a late save after Sunderland took the lead. 7

Took up some advanced positions and looked to get forward from right-back. Provided an outlet but did miss a great chance from inside the box in the second half. 7

2. Thomas Lavery - 7

Took up some advanced positions and looked to get forward from right-back. Provided an outlet but did miss a great chance from inside the box in the second half. 7

Made some strong challenges at the back as Sunderland limited Bristol City’s chances. Looked to play the ball forward, even if he misplaced a few passes. 7

3. Zak Johnson - 7

Made some strong challenges at the back as Sunderland limited Bristol City's chances. Looked to play the ball forward, even if he misplaced a few passes. 7

Took up some good positions to stop Bristol City counter attacks and prevent balls from coming into the box. 7

4. Henry Fieldson - 7

Took up some good positions to stop Bristol City counter attacks and prevent balls from coming into the box. 7

