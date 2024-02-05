Sunderland Under-21s beat Bristol City Under-21s 1-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?
New signing Romaine Mundle started for the hosts at Eppleton CW, with Adil Aouchiche and Hemir both playing 90 minutes. It was Hemir who scored the winning goal in the 77th minute, converting from close range as he was set up by Aouchiche.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
1. Matthew Young - 7
Didn’t have much to do but was alert to make a crucial save to deny Marley Rose just before half-time. Also made a late save after Sunderland took the lead. 7 Photo: National World
2. Thomas Lavery - 7
Took up some advanced positions and looked to get forward from right-back. Provided an outlet but did miss a great chance from inside the box in the second half. 7 Photo: National World
3. Zak Johnson - 7
Made some strong challenges at the back as Sunderland limited Bristol City’s chances. Looked to play the ball forward, even if he misplaced a few passes. 7 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Henry Fieldson - 7
Took up some good positions to stop Bristol City counter attacks and prevent balls from coming into the box. 7 Photo: National World