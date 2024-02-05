Sunderland Under-21s beat Bristol City Under-21s 1-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the Premier League Cup – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats?

New signing Romaine Mundle started for the hosts at Eppleton CW, with Adil Aouchiche and Hemir both playing 90 minutes. It was Hemir who scored the winning goal in the 77th minute, converting from close range as he was set up by Aouchiche.