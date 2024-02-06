Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland Under-21s coach John Hewitson says it was always the plan for new signing Romaine Mundle to play 60 minutes during Monday’s Premier League Cup match against Bristol City.

The Young Black Cats won the game 1-0 to progress to the knockout stages of the competition, with Hemir Semedo netting the winner 13 minutes from time. The Portuguese striker played the full match along with Adil Aouchiche, after both were unused substitutes during Sunday’s Championship match against Middlesbrough.

Mundle, 20, was also named on the bench for the Middlesbrough fixture, after joining Sunderland from Standard de Liege on transfer deadline day. When asked about the winger’s involvement for the under-21s side, Hewitson told the Echo: “I think the sports scientists will look at Romaine’s load before he’s come here. It’s just a case of they’ll track on what he’s done. His plan was to play 60 minutes just to get him up to speed and then progress him from there.

“Hemir and Adil just need to get 90 minutes under their belt so they are ready to go for the first team when called upon. There was nothing untoward, no injuries, that was just the plan before the game.”

After just a few days with Sunderland’s first team, Mundle operated on the left flank for the under-21s against Bristol City, where he regularly looked to cut inside onto his favoured right foot. On the winger’s performance and ability, Hewitson added: “I haven’t seen him in training but tonight he showed glimpses and was exciting. He looks quick, he looks direct, he looks quite jinky. I’m looking forward to seeing more of him really.”

With just four Championship starts since his summer move from French side Lorient, Aouchiche will be hoping for more first-team football in the second half of the campaign. The 21-year-old stood out at Eppleton CW, though, assisting Hemir’s winner and demonstrating his excellent technical ability.

