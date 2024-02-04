Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough at the Riverside - and there were plenty of talking points after the match.

Nazariy Rusyn's equaliser seven minutes from time earned the Black Cats a point, after Marcus Forss had opened the scoring for the hosts. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Abdoullah Ba's apology

In an even first half, Sunderland had a golden opportunity to open the scoring four minutes before half-time when Jack Clarke passed the ball to Abdoullah Ba inside Middlesbrough's box. The Frenchman looked set to score but saw his effort blocked on the line by defender Rav van den Berg. Ba then put his hand up to apologise to his teammates after the chance as the two sides went in goalless at the break.

A cheap yellow card

Ba was then shown a cheap yellow card in the first half, despite being fouled by Boro defender Lukas Engel. The Frenchman gestured to the referee Darren England that his opponent should be booked (which he was), yet Ba's appeals also saw him receive a yellow card.

Luke O'Nien injury scare

There was then an injury scare for the visitors on the stroke of half-time when Luke O'Nien and Sam Greenwood tangled near the corner flag, with the Sunderland man going to ground and staying down. O'Nien then hobbled to the tunnel when the half-time whistle went. Thankfully for the visitors, the Black Cats captain was able to continue.

Debate over Middlesbrough's free-kick

Sunderland players and fans felt aggrieved that Middlesbrough were awarded a free-kick before the hosts opened the scoring in the 61st minute. Greenwood appeared to be pulling Dan Neil's shirt, yet the decision went the other way. It should be said that Sunderland did have multiple opportunities to prevent the goal as the free-kick was played short, before dropping to Forss in the box via a deflection

Dan Ballard escapes a booking

After picking up nine yellow cards this season, Sunderland defender Dan Ballard is just one booking away from a two-match suspension. The centre-back looked like he may be shown a yellow card in the second half when he caught Boro midfielder Hayden Hackney to stop a Boro attack, yet the referee kept his card in his pocket.

It means Ballard will be available for selection for next weekend's home match against Plymouth, although the defender was forced off with a shoulder injury in second-half stoppage-time, with Jenson Seelt coming on for the final few seconds of the match. Sunderland boss Michael Beale did say the defender was fine after the game, yet Ballard left the ground with a precautionary sling on his arm.

Adil Aouchiche returns to the bench