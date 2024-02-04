News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Sunderland boss issues reassuring Dan Ballard update after injury scare in Middlesbrough draw

Dan Ballard should be fit to face Plymouth Argyle next weekend

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 4th Feb 2024, 14:49 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Beale says he is confident at this early stage that Dan Ballard will be fit to face Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

Ballard gave Sunderland supporters a major injury scare in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, falling awkwardly and leaving the pitch clutching his shoulder. Jenson Seelt replaced the Northern Ireland international with moments of the game left, but Beale says a brief chat with 24-year-old has allayed any major concerns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Beale said: "Dan is no southern softie, so he'll be alright! Don't come back to me if that proves not to be the case but speaking to him there, he's just landed awkwardly after taking a knock. He will be fine by this time next week, I think."

Ballard is one yellow away from a two-game suspension but came through the contest unscathed on that front. Nazariy Rusyn's late equaliser rescued a valuable point in the race for the top six.