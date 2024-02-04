Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Beale says he is confident at this early stage that Dan Ballard will be fit to face Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

Ballard gave Sunderland supporters a major injury scare in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, falling awkwardly and leaving the pitch clutching his shoulder. Jenson Seelt replaced the Northern Ireland international with moments of the game left, but Beale says a brief chat with 24-year-old has allayed any major concerns.

Beale said: "Dan is no southern softie, so he'll be alright! Don't come back to me if that proves not to be the case but speaking to him there, he's just landed awkwardly after taking a knock. He will be fine by this time next week, I think."