Sunderland have completed the signing of Standard Liege winger Romain Mundle, with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman saying it was too good an opportunity to turn down.

Mundle has signed a four-and-a-half year contract and becomes the club's second signing of the January transfer window, following Leo Hjelde's arrival from Leeds United.

Mundle is a winger who can play off either flank. The 20-year-old made a huge impression at Spurs in the academy set up before opting to leave on a free last summer, joining Standard Liege in search of regular senior football. Speakman has hinted that the club were interest in a move then, and have moved quickly to secure his signature for what is thought to be a seven-figure fee.

Speakman says the club have moved 'quickly and decisively' to make it happen.

"Talented players like Romaine are highly sought after and we saw this first hand in the summer when he left Tottenham Hotspur," he said.

"We didn’t anticipate him being available on a permanent basis, but when we sensed an opportunity, we moved quickly and decisively to make it happen - our ways of working and structure are a real strength in these moments.

"This is an important step in Romaine's career following a spell overseas and we look forward to helping him settle, as he makes Sunderland his new home. He’s got a bright future ahead of him as part of an exciting squad, and we look forward to working with him."