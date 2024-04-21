Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While this season has been one filled with frustration for Sunderland defender Aji Alese, the Black Cats defender finally looks ready to kick on after an injury-ravaged campaign.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery on a thigh injury last summer, after suffering a recurrence of an issue he sustained in February last year, and has made just six Championship appearances this term. Yet Alese’s impressive performances when he first arrived at Sunderland, joining the club from West Ham, prompted the Black Cats to offer him a new deal last month, extending his contract until 2027.

After being managed back carefully, Alese was handed his first Sunderland start since January as the Black Cats were beaten 1-0 by Millwall at the Stadium of Light. Still, the 23-year-old’s performance was one of few encouraging aspects on a forgettable afternoon.

The defender started on the left of a back three, adapting to the position naturally as a left-footed player who predominantly played at centre-back while coming through the ranks at West Ham. At Sunderland, Alese has received more game time as a left-back, which made it possible for the Black Cats to change their shape in the second half.

In both positions, Alese has shown he can be a valuable asset for Sunderland, offering height, strength and a willingness to get forward when the opportunity presents itself. Despite a lack of clear-cut chances for either side during the Millwall fixture, there was a moment when Alese advanced beyond winger Jack Clarke, before attempting to deliver a low cross which led to a Sunderland corner.

There were understandably a few rusty moments, with the defender conceding possession in the build-up to Millwall’s goal. Still, this was a promising display overall.from the former West Ham man.

