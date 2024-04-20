Sunderland boss explains Bradley Dack substitution, Trai Hume decision and Patrick Roberts absence
Mike Dodds has confirmed that his decision to replace Bradley Dack at half time of the 1-0 defeat to Millwall was a tactical decision.
Dack was handed a surprise recall to the starting XI on Saturday, his first start since the win over Hull City on Boxing Day. His recall was in part due to an injury that has ended Dan Neil’s season, leading Jobe Bellingham to drop into midfield.
Dodds admitted that the decision to start Dack didn’t really work in what was another laboured attacking display from the Black Cats. Sunderland’s search for solutions in the final third continues, with the team now having scored just one goal in their last four home fixtures.
"Bradley wasn't injured, it was more that we wanted to get more runners in behind their backline,” Dodds said.
“Our thinking [to start] was to try and dominate the ball and their two central defenders are players who want to play up against people. We felt having someone who didn't play up against them would allow us to have more control of the game and target the wide areas. Obviously that didn't happen, so we made one or two changes to try and get more threat in behind the backline. We didn't trouble their backline enough all game, really. It's just about us trying to find solutions in the top end of the pitch.”
Dodds confirmed that Patrick Roberts was not in the squad for personal reasons, and should be able to return to the squad soon. Dodds also explained that Trai Hume had not trained yesterday due to illness, which is why he was named on the bench. Hume replaced Dack at half time.
"So Dan rolled his ankle, we were waiting for a scan yesterday and obviously the feedback wasn't positive - we think he'll be out for some time,” Dodds said.
“However, we do think he'll be back in time to start pre season.
"With Trai, he was ill yesterday [and then improved] so we decided we didn't want to change the preparation and drop him in on the day of the game. Patrick Roberts had the birth of his son this morning, so he is down in London."
