After a goalless first half, former Sunderland forward Duncan Watmore scored the game’s only goal after coming off the bench for the visitors. It means the Black Cats have gone six games without a win at home.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Little he could do about Watmore’s goal and generally dealt with the inswinging Millwall set plays well enough. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Ballard - 6
Defended really well in the opening exchanges and was dominant in the air but couldn’t get across Watmore in time to deny him the winner. Missed Sunderland’s best chance in the first half and a little fortunate not to get into real bother after an off-the-ball incident with Zian Flemming. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Luke O’Nien - 6
Pretty solid in the main and tried to get Sunderland moving with some switches out to the left. Sunderland dealt with the aerial challenge well but were punished for a late lapse. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Aji Alese - 7
Lost possession in the build up to Millwall’s goal but otherwise a very encouraging performance. Made some strong tackles, was good in the air and got forward well at times. Looks in good order. 7 Photo: Frank Reid