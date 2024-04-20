Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s poor home for continued as they were beaten 1-0 by a Millwall side who all-but secured their Championship safety with the win.

The Black Cats struggled to create chances in a laboured performance, before substitute Duncan Watmore scored at the end of a good break to secure the win on his return to the Stadium of Light.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

AN INJURY BLOW BEFORE KICK OFF

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland suffered a setback in the build up to the game, with the club confirming that Dan Neil had picked up an ankle injury in training this week that would rule him out of the final three fixtures of the Championship campaign.

A club statement said that they expected the influential midfielder to return in pre-season, raising hopes that he’ll be fit for the start of the new campaign. His consistency this season was underlined by the fact that he had only missed one game this season up until this point, and that was due to the very harsh and controversial red card he picked up against Middlesbrough.

Neil’s injury did create a space for Corry Evans, who returned to the squad for the first time since his ACL injury last January. The midfielder and club captain was warmly applauded when he went to warm up in the first half.

SUNDERLAND HAVE THE BETTER OF A QUIET START

Dodds had opted to stick with a back five for Millwall’s visit, reasoning that the defensive cover would give them added protection against a team renowned for the threat with early balls forward. That side of the game worked well, with Michael Obafemi isolated throughout the first half and struggling to get into the contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge was to get enough bodies into the opposition box to cause problems, and though there was little of note in the opening exchanges Sunderland did have the best of the chances. Nice footwork from Chris Rigg allowed him to wriggle clear of a couple of opposition players, his shot from range in the end dealt with easily enough by Matija Sarkic. The hosts did then have a big chance to score from a set play, a floated corner to the back post met well by Luke O’Nien. Ballard rose highest inside the six-yard box, but could only nod over the bar.

While Millwall’s main threat also came from set plays, Patterson dealt well with a couple of inswinging deliveries and allowed his side to come through a brief spell of pressure.

FLAT FIRST HALF FIZZLES OUT

Sunderland had some brief moments of interplay that threatened to open up Millwall, more nice play from Rigg allowing Jack Clarke to get in down the left flank but in the end to no avail. Another neat move allowed Aji Alese to get to the byline, but his low cross was well cleared.

Jobe then headed a corner over the bar midway through the half but in terms of attacking play, that was pretty much that. Sunderland were dominating the ball but seeing very little of it in the final third, with Clarke invariably having to come deep and infield to get the ball - positions where the visitors were comfortably dealing with his driving runs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The positive for Sunderland was that they had limited Millwall to very little, but the challenge was to offer more in the final third. It had been a tough watch for the home supporters and felt every inch and end of season dead rubber.

AN UNEXPECTED HALF-TIME SUB - BUT MORE OF THE SAME

Sunderland made a change at half time but it was probably not an expected one, with Bradley Dack replaced after leading the line for the first 45. He was replaced by Trai Hume, who did work a shooting opportunity on the edge of the box almost immediately.

Dodds had opted not to change shape, with Styles pushing up into midfield and Alese moving into the wing back role. The pattern of the game remained much the same, however, with neither goalkeeper tested in any meaningful way. That forced Dodds into another change for the final quarter of the game, with Aouchiche and Ba introduced as Sunderland moved to get another forward player on the pitch. The two combined straight away, Aouchiche unlucky that his volley was blocked as he met Ba’s cross first time. It was probably the best chance fashioned from open play up until that point.

WATMORE RETURNS TO HAUNT SUNDERLAND

Millwall boss made his changes at the right time, introducing some fresh legs to the pitch just as it looked as if Sunderland were beginning to push them back onto the edge of their own box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It paid off handsomely when Sunderland lost the ball near the halfway line, the visitors able to quickly commit bodies forward. Longman put in a lovely low cross to the near post, and the finish from Duncan Watmore with what was pretty much his first touch since coming onto the pitch left Anthony Patterson with no chance as it flew into the roof of the net. Watmore didn’t celebrate against his former club.

SUNDERLAND BEATEN

Sunderland struggled to create any significant pressure during seven minutes of stoppage time, with Matija Sarkic barely tested over the course of the ninety minutes. The Black Cats were perhaps a touch unfortunate to lose given how little Millwall created in the main, but they most certainly could not say they did enough to win it. Dan Ballard’s early header was the best chance they fashioned, and again they looked laboured in open play.

They have now scored just one goal in their last four games on home turf, taking just two points in that time. Given the low stakes, it was hard not feel that they could have been far bolder, far earlier in this contest. It was another tough watch at the Stadium of Light, and we have said that far too often of late.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Ballard, O’Nien, Alese (Mundle, 81); Pembele (Ba, 62), Ekwah, Jobe, Styles (Evans, 81); Clarke, Rigg (Aouchiche, 62) , Dack

Subs: Bishop, Hemir, Burstow, Hjelde

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall XI: Sarkic; Leonard, Tanganga, Cooper, McNamara; Honeyman (Watmore, 67), Saville, De Norre (Hutchinson, 88), Longman (Norton-Cuffy, 88); Flemming, Obafemi (Bradshaw, 67)

Subs: Bialkowski, Nisbet, Mayor, Norton-Cuffy, Esse, Harding

Bookings: Clarke, 12 Obafemi, 43 Ballard, 86 Flemming, 86 Jobe, 90