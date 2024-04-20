Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have suffered an injury setback after influential midfielder Dan Neil was ruled out for the final three games of the Championship campaign.

Neil was not named in Sunderland’s matchday squad for Millwall’s visit to the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon and it is understood that he has picked up an ankle injury in training. Sunderland confirmed on their pre-match SAFC Live show that Neil would not play again this campaign as he begins his rehab.

Sunderland are hopeful that he will return in pre-season and therefore should be fit to start the 2024/25 campaign. Neil’s injury has seen Bradley Dack return to the starting XI for the first time since Boxing Day, with Jobe Bellingham seemingly set to drop back into midfield.

Neil’s injury also means that Corry Evans has returned to the squad for the first time since suffering a major ACL injury against Middlesbrough in January of last year, while Aji Alese makes his first start since January. Leo Hjelde has also returned to the matchday squad after missing out at West Brom last weekend.