Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland boss Mike Dodds defended his decision to continue with a back five against Millwall on Saturday afternoon, saying it was the team’s quality with the ball that was the issue.

Dodds stuck with the same system deployed at Leeds and West Brom despite Trai Hume dropping to the bench after suffering with illness this week. The Black Cats struggled to create any significant chances throughout the contest, and eventually succumbed to a breakaway goal as Duncan Watmore scored on his return to the Stadium of Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“They play with four bodies high up the pitch and whenever you go to apply pressure, they'll just turn the ball,” Dodds said of his decision.

“We just felt taking one extra player out of the press and allowing them a bit more of the ball would make them uncomfortable, and I think it did. I think that's what made the game feel and look uncomfortable. I felt if we were better with the ball in the top end of the pitch, the set up would have made a lot more sense. In terms of the out of possession stuff I was really comfortable. People will say I went with a back five and front three but we had so much possession, it was actually a back three.

“The set up for me wasn't the issue in the game, the issue was our quality in the top end of the pitch,” he added.

“I didn't think it was a tactical issue and I've got to give Millwall credit, since Neil came in that's what they've done. They'll look at it and say they executed the game plan perfectly. I just thought the quality in the top area of the pitch wasn't good enough, regardless of the system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dodds was frustrated with Millwall’s winner, saying it was exactly the kind of goal he had set up and prepared to avoid with the players over the course of the week. The goal came shortly after Dodds had switched to a back four, but the side struggled to create major chances in the latter stages and the interim head coach conceded that they had not done enough to win.

"We spoke with the group that we knew the first goal was going to be really important and it's a very poor one from our perspective,” Dodds said.