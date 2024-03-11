Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Southampton midfielder Joe Rothwell highlighted Sunderland’s man-to-man marking approach after coming off the bench and scoring twice against the Black Cats.

The 29-year-old came off the bench in the 73rd minute at St Mary’s, after Sunderland had drawn level, and scored twice in a three-minute spell to give the hosts a 4-2 win. “I felt there were chances,” said Rothwell after the match. "They went man for man all over the pitch so I knew there would be space in behind their defence.

“If we could pick it up and pick the right pass there would be chances. The gaffer brought me on and told me to be free and try to get a goal.

“Thankfully, two have fallen nicely for me today. I’m happy with the first one. My technique is something that I pride myself on. Striking the ball is something that I work hard on most days. I knew if I got my head over the ball and caught it sweet then it had a good chance of going in.”

Southampton appeared to be in control of the contest after taking a 2-0 lead before half-time, yet goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham drew Sunderland level.