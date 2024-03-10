Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland were beaten 4-2 by Southampton at St Mary's Stadium - and there was plenty to discuss after the match.

The Black Cats fell 2-0 down in the first half after Stuart Armstrong's opener and Adam Armstrong's penalty, but managed to draw level courtesy of second-half strikes from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham. Still, the hosts secured all three points after a quickfire brace from substitute Joe Rothwell. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Ross Stewart recalls Sunderland moment

Former Sunderland striker Ross Stewart was unavailable for Southampton and is set to miss the rest of this season with a hamstring injury. Yet the striker did feature in the Saints' matchday programme, when he was asked to name his proudest career achievement so far. Stewart answered: "Scotland debut, without doubt. At club level, winning promotion with Sunderland from League One."

Dan Neil leads the side out

With Corry Evans still unavailable and Luke O'Nien suspended, Sunderland academy graduate Dan Neil was handed the captain's armband for the second time this season. The 22-year-old midfielder has now made 143 appearances for his boyhood club since making his debut in 2018.

Southampton striker given stick

Leading the line for Southampton was Newcastle fan Adam Armstrong, who came through the ranks on Tyneside before leaving St James’ Park in 2018. The 27-year-old was given stick for his black and white roots by the travelling Sunderland fans, but managed to score his 18th league goal of the season from the penalty spot, before putting his finger to his ear in front of the away end.

A controversial spot kick

While Armstrong celebrated after converting his penalty, Sunderland players appealed to the officials that the striker had touched the ball twice while taking the spot kick. That would have meant the goal was ruled out without a retake, yet referee Stuart Attwell allowed it to stand.

Trai Hume gets past the disciplinary cut-off point

While O'Nien and Dan Ballard have picked up suspensions for receiving 10 yellow cards in recent weeks, Trai Hume was also on nine bookings. The defender is no longer at immediate risk of picking up a two-match ban, though, as Sunderland have played 37 league fixtures. EFL rules state that players who receive 15 yellow cards up to and including the final game of the regular season will serve a three-match suspension prior to play-offs fixtures.

Dan Ballard's attempt to continue

Sunderland suffered another injury blow as Dan Ballard was forced off with a hamstring issue in the second half. After going to ground, the defender was going to be replaced by Callum Styles, as the substitution was announced on the tannoy, yet Ballard then tried to continue. His afternoon didn't last much longer, though, as the centre-back immediately went down again and was subsequently replaced by Styles.

