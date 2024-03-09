Sunderland were beaten 4-2 by Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium – but how did each player fare for Mike Dodds’ side?
The Black Cats fell two goals down in the first half after Stuart Armstrong’s opener and an Adam Armstrong penalty. Sunderland managed to draw level after the interval, though, after goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham during a nine-minute spell.
Yet Southampton took the points after substitute Joe Rothwell scored twice from close range. Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at St Mary’s Stadium:
1. Anthony Patterson - 5
Unlucky that another good save led to an opposition goal after Armstrong followed up Bednarek's header that he'd done well to stop. Nothing he could really do about any of the other goals and almost got a hand to Armstrong's penalty. 5
2. Trai Hume - 5
Looked leggy at times and struggled against the fresh legs of Southampton substitute Kamaldeen Sulemana late on. 5
3. Dan Ballard - 6
Southampton's lead could have been bigger if not for his pace and powers of recovery at times in the first half. Went off in second half with an injury, with Sunderland looking very disjointed and conceded twice in the aftermath. 6
4. Jenson Seelt - 5
Similar performance to the Leicester game in that he showed some promise at times when stepping into midfield, nicking the ball and playing some decent passes. Also looked a little uncertain defensively. 5