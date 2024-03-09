Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romaine Mundle says Sunderland’s squad will stick together after their six consecutive Championship defeat.

The Black Cats were beaten 4-2 by Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium, despite coming from two goals down to draw level. Mundle scored his first Sunderland goal with a long-range effort, before Jobe Bellingham’s excellent equaliser nine minutes later.

Yet Southampton substitute Joe Rothwell scored twice in quick succession, with the hosts taking all three points to bolster their promotion hopes.

“I think it’s a bittersweet moment, but it’s more about the team than myself,” said Mundle when asked about his goal and the result. “I felt like we should have come away with more than what happened in the second half. In the second half we were brilliant but just let ourselves down with the final two goals.

“I think we deserved more in the second half with the way we played but the first half wasn’t good enough. I just thought when it was 2-2 we were going to get another goal and could have turned it around but that’s just football.

“We always felt like if we could get a goal back we could go all the way. We are a group that will stick together until the end.”

