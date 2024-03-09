Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Sunderland striker Connor Wickham has signed a short-term deal with League One side Charlton until the end of April.

The 30-year-old frontman has been without a club since leaving Cardiff at the end of last season but has been training with Charlton over the last two weeks.

Wickham made 91 appearances for Sunderland after joining the club from Ipswich in 2011, before signing for Crystal Palace four years later. The striker also played for Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday on loan while he was a Black Cats player.

Reacting to Wickham’s move to Charlton, Addicks boss Nathan Jones told the club’s website: "Connor’s been here for a couple of weeks and we like the human being, so that’s the start. The experience, physicality and quality he has makes him a really good signing. We’re pleased to have him in and it’ll be interesting to see how much we can get out of him."

On his move to the Valley, Wickham said: “I’m excited to be here.It’s a good opportunity for me to work with a good group of lads and a good manager for the last part of the season, so it’s something I’m looking forward to. Results lately have picked up and it’s going to be a big push until the end of the season.”