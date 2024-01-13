Ipswich 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Conor Chaplin winner and Jack Clarke goals at Portman Road
How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Championship.
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road in the Championship.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score his 13th goal of the season with an excellent strike.
Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time when he was left unmarked to convert Leif Davis’ free-kick.
Here's how the game played out:
Ipswich vs Sunderland
LIVE: Ipswich 2 (Jackson, 33) (Chaplin, 75) Sunderland 1 (Clarke, 26)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard (Rusyn, 85), Bellingham (Burstow, 89), Clarke, Ba (Aouchiche, 65)
Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Matete, Bennette, Aouchiche, Burstow, Rusyn, Hemir
Ipswich XI: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis (Ball, 68), Taylor, Burns (Sarmiento, 68), Chaplin (Tuanzebe, 90+3), Broadhead (Harness, 89), Jackson (Hutchinson, 68)
Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Ladapo
Reaction from Michael Beale
FULL-TIME: IPSWICH 2 SUNDERLAND 1
90+3' Another Ipswich change
ON: Tuanzebe
OFF: Chaplin
FIVE minutes added time
Five minutes added on.
89' Another Ipswich change
ON: Harness
OFF: Broadhead
89' Burstow introduced
Burstow replaces Bellingham for the visitors.
86' Ipswich penalty appeal
Ipswich look like they had a strong case for a penalty there after O'Nien send Hutchinson flying into the air.
Nothing given.
85' Rusyn comes on
Rusyn replaces Pritchard for the visitors.
84' Hume booked
Now Hume goes into the book after a nasty clash with Sarmiento.