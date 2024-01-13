News you can trust since 1873
Ipswich 2 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Conor Chaplin winner and Jack Clarke goals at Portman Road

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town at Portman Road in the Championship.

By Joe Nicholson
Published 13th Jan 2024, 12:02 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 20:33 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich at Portman Road in the Championship.

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Abdoullah Ba set up Jack Clarke to score his 13th goal of the season with an excellent strike.

Ipswich drew level before the interval, though, when the ball deflected into the path of Kayden Jackson to score. Conor Chaplin then headed home the hosts’ winning goal 15 minutes from time when he was left unmarked to convert Leif Davis’ free-kick.

Here's how the game played out:

16:34 GMTUpdated 19:27 GMT

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Alese, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard (Rusyn, 85), Bellingham (Burstow, 89), Clarke, Ba (Aouchiche, 65)

Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Matete, Bennette, Aouchiche, Burstow, Rusyn, Hemir

Ipswich XI: Hladky, Clarke, Woolfenden, Edmundson, Davis, Travis (Ball, 68), Taylor, Burns (Sarmiento, 68), Chaplin (Tuanzebe, 90+3), Broadhead (Harness, 89), Jackson (Hutchinson, 68)

Subs: Walton, Tuanzebe, Ball, Humphreys, Harness, Hutchinson, Sarmiento, Aluko, Ladapo

20:33 GMT

Reaction from Michael Beale

19:31 GMT

FULL-TIME: IPSWICH 2 SUNDERLAND 1

19:26 GMT

90+3' Another Ipswich change

ON: Tuanzebe

OFF: Chaplin

19:23 GMT

FIVE minutes added time

Five minutes added on.

19:21 GMT

89' Another Ipswich change

ON: Harness

OFF: Broadhead

19:21 GMT

89' Burstow introduced

Burstow replaces Bellingham for the visitors.

19:18 GMT

86' Ipswich penalty appeal

Ipswich look like they had a strong case for a penalty there after O'Nien send Hutchinson flying into the air.

Nothing given.

19:17 GMT

85' Rusyn comes on

Rusyn replaces Pritchard for the visitors.

19:16 GMT

84' Hume booked

Now Hume goes into the book after a nasty clash with Sarmiento.

