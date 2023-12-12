How it played out as Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to remain in the Championship play-off places.

Interim boss Mike Dodds once again took charge of the team as the club look for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week.

Sunderland have now taken six points from six under Dodds, after Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game against Leeds in the 78th minute.