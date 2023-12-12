News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 1 Leeds 0: Highlights as Jobe Bellingham goal gives Mike Dodds' side Championship win

How it played out as Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 12th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 22:26 GMT
Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to remain in the Championship play-off places.

Interim boss Mike Dodds once again took charge of the team as the club look for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week.

Sunderland have now taken six points from six under Dodds, after Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game against Leeds in the 78th minute.

Here's how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Leeds

19:15 GMTUpdated 21:42 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Bellingham, 78) Leeds 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Seelt (Ekwah, 71), Neil, Ba (Roberts, 59), Pritchard, Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Ekwah, Aouchiche, Dack, Roberts, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn

Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence (Bamford, 81), Ampadu, Kamara (Joseph, 81), James (Gnonto, 75), Piroe, Summerville, Rutter (Anthony, 75)

Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford

22:25 GMT

Reaction from the Leeds boss

22:14 GMT

Post-match analysis

21:56 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 LEEDS 0

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

21:51 GMT

90+2' O'Nien stops the cross

That was excellent positioning from O'Nien to stop Gnonto's cross from the right, before winning a free-kick for his side.

21:50 GMT

FIVE minutes added time

Five minutes added on.

21:50 GMT

90' Third Sunderland change

ON: Dack

OFF: Pritchard

21:49 GMT

89' Off the line

Patterson has been calling for his Sunderland teammates to push up the pitch, with Leeds pushing for an equaliser.

Piroe then managed to get a low shot off from inside the box but Huggins was well placed to clear on the line.

21:40 GMT

81' More Leeds changes

ON: Joseph and Bamford

OFF: Spence and Kamara

21:37 GMTUpdated 21:39 GMT

78' GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! BELLINGHAM!!!

SUNDERLAND LEAD!

Leeds couldn't clear a cross from the right and Pritchard nodded the ball back towards goal.

Bellingham was free to nod the ball past Meslier who was left exposed.

1-0.

