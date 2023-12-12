Sunderland 1 Leeds 0: Highlights as Jobe Bellingham goal gives Mike Dodds' side Championship win
How it played out as Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 in the Championship at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland beat Leeds United 1-0 at the Stadium of Light to remain in the Championship play-off places.
Interim boss Mike Dodds once again took charge of the team as the club look for a new head coach following Tony Mowbray’s sacking last week.
Sunderland have now taken six points from six under Dodds, after Jobe Bellingham scored the only goal of the game against Leeds in the 78th minute.
Here's how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Bellingham, 78) Leeds 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Huggins, Seelt (Ekwah, 71), Neil, Ba (Roberts, 59), Pritchard, Clarke, Bellingham Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Ekwah, Aouchiche, Dack, Roberts, Burstow, Mayenda, Rusyn
Leeds XI: Meslier, Gray, Rodon, Struijk, Spence (Bamford, 81), Ampadu, Kamara (Joseph, 81), James (Gnonto, 75), Piroe, Summerville, Rutter (Anthony, 75)
Subs: Darlow, Ayling, Cooper, Gruev, Anthony, Gelhardt, Gnonto, Joseph, Bamford
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 LEEDS 0
90+2' O'Nien stops the cross
That was excellent positioning from O'Nien to stop Gnonto's cross from the right, before winning a free-kick for his side.
FIVE minutes added time
Five minutes added on.
90' Third Sunderland change
ON: Dack
OFF: Pritchard
89' Off the line
Patterson has been calling for his Sunderland teammates to push up the pitch, with Leeds pushing for an equaliser.
Piroe then managed to get a low shot off from inside the box but Huggins was well placed to clear on the line.
81' More Leeds changes
ON: Joseph and Bamford
OFF: Spence and Kamara
78' GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! BELLINGHAM!!!
SUNDERLAND LEAD!
Leeds couldn't clear a cross from the right and Pritchard nodded the ball back towards goal.
Bellingham was free to nod the ball past Meslier who was left exposed.
1-0.