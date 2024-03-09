Sunderland fell to their sixth consecutive defeat on Saturday afternoon

Sunderland fell to their sixth consecutive Championship loss despite a brief second-half comeback against Southampton.

Stuart and Adam Armstrong had given their side a 2-0 lead after a dismal first-half display from Sunderland and though goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham briefly levelled the scores, a brace from substitute Joe Rothwell secured the three points for the hosts.

Here's the story of the game and it's key talking points from a Sunderland perspective...

SUNDERLAND LEAVE THEMSELVES WITH MOUNTAIN TO CLIMB

Sunderland started with the intent to take the game to Southampton, pressing high up and marking man-for-man all over the pitch, winning some early turnovers as both Jenson Seelt and Dan Ballard followed their players into midfield. There was an early sight of goal for Mason Burstow on his recall to the starting XI, but his effort drifted well wide of the far post.

Southampton, though, took the lead inside the first ten minutes after Seelt intervened to stop a dangerous counter and give away a free kick. There looked to be little danger as Jobe rose to head it clear at the back post, but instead he could only nod across goal and into the path of Bednarek. His header was saved well by Patterson, but Stuart Armstrong reacted quickest and hooked home from a couple of yards.

Any belief appeared to ebb away even then, Sunderland then second best all over the pitch for a prolonged period. A number of errors in possession gifted a Southampton side who were barely having to get out of first gear a number of chances, with another Armstrong effort deflected just wide but Adam Armstrong blazed over from a promising position. Seelt then had to intervene to prevent Che Adams from scoring from a couple of yards, a second goal looking like a mere matter of time.

SUNDERLAND GO CLOSE - BUT HOME SIDE DOUBLE THEIR ADVANTAGE

Sunderland also got their reward for a rare foray forward when Hume's cross found Burstow, the striker's effort from a narrow angle striking the post and bouncing clear. The visitors were unable to build on that promise, falling another goal behind when Rigg tripped Ryan Manning as the full back showed his experience to draw the foul as he chopped back inside from the byline. Sunderland were adamant that Adam Armstrong had initially touched the penalty with his standing foot after slipping, but the referee allowed the goal to stand following a conversation with the linesman.

If there was was an element of controversy about the goal, then it is also fair to say that the scoreline was a more than fair reflection of the balance of play in the first half. Sunderland had ofered almost nothing, and given their opposition consistent chances to score.

SUBS MAKE AN IMMEDIATE IMPACT

Sunderland started the second half much as the first had ended, struggling to make any meaningful impression on the contest. Dodds turned to his bench on the hour mark, introducing Adil Aouchiche and Nazariy Rusyn - the former in particular very unlucky not to start the game after his encouraging cameo in midweek.

The uplift in Sunderland's performance was immediate, Aouchiche's willingness to play forward quickly getting his side up to the pitch and getting Dan Neil into the game in more dangerous positions. Neil had been Sunderland's best player by a distance and got his reward for stealing possession high up the pitch when Romaine Mundle pounced on the ball and rifled an effort in off the inside of the post.

With Rusyn smashing an effort into the side netting long after, the momentum of the game had shifted entirely.

JOBE SCORES A SCREAMER - BUT SOUTHAMPTON QUICKLY RESTORE THEIR ADVANTAGE

Sunderland suffered yet another injury blow when Dan Ballard pulled up with an injury, going off after initially trying to play through the pain. Fortunately it did not put the Black Cats off their stride, who were again reward for putting Southampton under pressure near their own goal. The hosts turned it over and from there Jobe scored a stunning effort, curling an effort from the edge of the box into the far corner and leaving Bazunu with no chance.

The Black Cats continued to try and press high up the pitch and though there were signs of encouragement, the hosts were soon able to restore their advantage. Having played through the press Armstrog was able to drive towards goal and though his cross was blocked by Hjelde, substitute Rothwell rifled in the follow up.

Rothwell had a second with an almost identical effort moments later, Armstrong's effort cleared off the line by Hume but tapped in from a matter of yards. Sunderland's brief revival was over almost as quickly as it had begun.

SUNDERLAND'S ALARMING SLIDE CONTINUES

Sunderland at least showed some intent and aggression through the latter stages of the game but they were well beaten in the end. Though they are now closer to the bottom three than at the start of the day, they are now eleven points off the top six and the campaign is all but over from that perspective.

It has been a dismal slide that shows no signs of halting - large elements of this performance and the first hour in particular were nowhere near good enough for a Sunderland side at this level. Six defeats in a row most certainly is not.

Sunderland XI: Patterson; Hume, Ballard (Styles, 70), Seelt, Hjelde; Neil, Jobe, Rigg (Aouchiche, 56); Mundle (Ekwah, 88), Ba, Burstow (Rusyn, 56)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hemir, Lavery, Jones

Southampton XI: Bazunu; Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens (Bree, 72), Manning; Downes, Armstong (Rothwell, 72) , Smallbone (Aribo, 57) ; Brooks (Sulemana, 57), Adams (Mara, 83), Armstrong

Subs: Lumley, Edozie, Charles, Dibling

Bookings: Seelt, 8 Ballard, 31 Hjelde, 64 Rothwell, 90