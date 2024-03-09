Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland's injury issues continued to mount after Dan Ballard was withdrawn during the second half of the 4-2 defeat to Southampton with a hamstring problem.

The Black Cats now face an anxious wait to see if the central defender will be fit to face QPR next weekend, a game for which Luke O'Nien is already suspended. Ballard was withdrawn shortly before Jobe Bellingham levelled the scores at Southampton, with the hosts taking advantage of a reshuffled backline to quickly score twice through substitute Joe Rothwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interim head coach Mike Dodds says he does not yet know the extend of the injury, with Ballard set to be assessed on Monday ahead of a crucial game as Sunderland look to bring an end to their now six-game losing run.

"Dan tried to play on, I don't want to add any fuel to the fire because at this point I don't actually know," Dodds said.

"He's come off with a hamstring injury, which isn't great. I don't want to comment at the moment whether it is minor or major because he'll come in and be assessed on Monday. He's strapped at the moment and he's OK within himself at the moment, he's not overly panicked but we'll have to see. We'll just have to wait and see."