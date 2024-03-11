Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Romaine Mundle believes there is a clear pathway for him to develop at Sunderland and gain regular first-team football.

The 20-year-old winger joined the Black Cats from Belgian club Standard Liege in January, after leaving Tottenham last summer. Since the move to Wearside, Mundle has made seven Championship appearances and scored his first Sunderland goal during the side’s 4-2 defeat at Southampton.

When asked about his move to Wearside, Mundle told the Echo: “To be fair it was a quick turnaround, I didn’t expect it but it was a decision I had to make on the spot. I’m happy with the decision and hopefully I can just keep going and working hard.

“I spoke to everyone, the old manager as well, and the directors at the club, so everyone was onboard with it. It’s a club that like to push the youth and get young players in the squad. I feel like where I want to get to, it’s the perfect pathway for me.”

Mundle came through the academy system at Tottenham and already knew some of the Sunderland players from his time at Spurs. “I knew Jack Clarke and Dennis Cirkin from Tottenham, and a couple of the other boys,” the winger explained. “It wasn’t like I was coming out of my comfort zone. The lads welcomed me from day one as well so I wouldn’t say it was too much of a drastic change. I just keep adapting to it.

“I had a couple of conversations with Jack, but just normal conversations about how the club is right now and stuff like that. It wasn’t anything to like push it over the line because I was making that decision myself.”

Since Mundle’s move to Sunderland the club have parted company with head coach Michael Beale, with interim head coach Mike Dodds taking charge until the end of the season. The Black Cats have also suffered six consecutive defeats to drift away from the Championship play-off places.