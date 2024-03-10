Sunderland star's Instagram apology to fans after Southampton mistake

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jobe Bellingham has apologised to Sunderland fans after the 4-2 loss against Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday in the Championship.

The Black Cats fell two goals down in the first half after Stuart Armstrong’s opener - with Jobe at fault for the opener - and an Adam Armstrong penalty. Sunderland managed to draw level after the interval, though, after goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe over a nine-minute spell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yet Southampton took the points after substitute Joe Rothwell scored twice from close range to hand Russell Martin's promotion-chasers the win. However, following the game, Southampton took to social media to celebrate.

On Sunday evening, Jobe took to social media to apologise to fans for his mistake during the game. He said: "Apologies to my fans and teammates. I will learn. Onto Saturday to put it right."

Jobe joined Sunderland from Birmingham City last summer and has scored six goals in 36 Championship appearances so far this campaign.

Sunderland's loss to Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Championship on Saturday marked the Wearsiders' sixth loss on the spin for the first time since March 2006. The Wearsiders are now 12th in the league - nine points from the drop zone and 11 from the play-off spots

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad