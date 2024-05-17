Sheffield United boss reacts to £8million Sunderland transfer reports concerning Anthony Patterson
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder was asked about reports linking the Blades with Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.
The Black Cats shot stopper has a contract until 2028 at the Stadium of Light but has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs over the last two seasons.
It has been claimed Sheffield United, whose relegation to the Championship was confirmed last month, are plotting an £8million move for Patterson this summer. The Blades have since announced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is one of five senior players who will leave the club following the end of his contract this summer.
When asked about reports linking the club with Patterson, Wilder replied: “We'll get linked with a lot of players right the way through. We're actively working and putting lists together with me and the staff, and Jamie Hoyland (chief scout) and Mikey Allen (head of recruitment). What I will say is that, for me, it's an exciting future for me.
“I'm more determined than ever, going back to when I was breaking into the first team or getting promoted as a player or as a manager. It's the here and now and it excites me, extremely, to know what we can do and the players we can bring into the football club. It's a really good football club. And a club that a lot of players would really love to play for.”
