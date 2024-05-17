Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield United have been credited with interest in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

The Black Cats shot stopper has a contract until 2028 at the Stadium of Light but has attracted interest from multiple Premier League clubs over the last two seasons.

It has been claimed Sheffield United, whose relegation to the Championship was confirmed last month, are plotting an £8million move for Patterson this summer. The Blades have since announced goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is one of five senior players who will leave the club following the end of his contract this summer.

When asked about reports linking the club with Patterson, Wilder replied: “We'll get linked with a lot of players right the way through. We're actively working and putting lists together with me and the staff, and Jamie Hoyland (chief scout) and Mikey Allen (head of recruitment). What I will say is that, for me, it's an exciting future for me.