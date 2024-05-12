Championship rivals eye 'ambitious' £8m bid for Sunderland star amid Leeds United and Celtic interest
Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is once again attracting transfer interest ahead of the summer transfer window
It was claimed last month that Liverpool have watched Patterson “closely” as they prepare for a possible vacancy to open up during the post-season break. However, fresh reports have hinted that recently-relegated Sheffield United were prepping an “ambitious” £8million bid.
Alan Nixon claims that Sunderland had “hoped for double the amount United are prepared to pay” but they could sell during the window. Blades boss Chris Wilde is reportedly eying a new number one with Wes Foderingham out of contract, leaving United with Grbic, who has failed to shine since joining the club.
Arsenal are also said to be interested in Patterson alongside Championship duo Leeds United and Leicester City. Scottish champions Celtic have also watched the youngster regularly this season as they look for a replacement for the retiring Joe Hart.
Patterson signed a new five-year deal last September and has been rated between £10million and £20million by various outlets.
