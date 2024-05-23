Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland U21s striker Trey Ogunsuyi looks ahead to Sunday’s Premier League 2 final against Tottenham.

Sunderland under-21s striker Trey Ogunsuyi says it was an amazing feeling to score the winning goal against Reading in the Premier League 2 semi-finals and is looking forward to Sunday’s meeting with Tottenham.

Ogunsuyi scored in the 120th minute as the young Black Cats edged past Reading in extra-time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium. It was the 17-year-old’s second Premier League 2 goal after scoring against Wolves in the last 16.

“It was amazing, I can’t describe it, but I ran and celebrated once I saw the ball hit the back of the net,” Ogunsuyi told Sunderland’s website. “To help seal the win was a great feeling. We had to fight all game, and coming from behind showed the team’s spirit.”

Graeme Murty’s side will now face Tottenham in the Premier League 2 final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (3pm kick-off), with tickets priced at £10 for adults and £2 for under-18s.

The win over Reading saw Sunderland come from behind for the third successive knockout match, following wins over Wolves and West Ham, with the young Black Cats making big strides under Murty and assistant coach John Hewitson this season.