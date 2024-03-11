Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watford have sacked head coach Valerien Ismael and named former midfielder Tom Cleverley as the club's interim boss.

The Hornets were beaten 2-1 by Coventry on Saturday and have won just one of their last 10 matches, slipping to 14th in the Championship table, seven points above the relegation zone.

A club statement read: The Hornets thank Valerien and his staff for their dedication and commitment, however the club's Board considers it an appropriate time to make a change in order to improve results. Tom Cleverley's staff will be confirmed in due course."

Cleverley, 34, retired as a player at the end of last season after making 181 appearances for Watford. The former Manchester United midfielder was named the Hornets’ under-18s lead coach at the start of this season.

Watford have nine league games remaining this term and will face Sunderland at Vicarage Road on Saturday, April 27. Ismael was only appointed by Watford in May and signed a new contract at the club in October. His sacking means Watford are looking for their 11th head coach since 2018.