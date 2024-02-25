Sunderland suffered their third consecutive defeat as they were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light - and there were plenty of talking points after the match.

The Black Cats were fortunate to only be two goals down at half-time, following a brace from Swans winger Ronald, before Luke O'Nien pulled one back 13 minutes from time. Here are some of the moments you may have missed:

Backing for Mike Dodds

Following Michael Beale's departure on Monday, interim boss Mike Dodds took charge of Sunderland for the fourth time this season - after overseeing three games in December.

Dodds is a popular figure in the Black Cats’ dressing room, while he gained significant recognition following wins over West Brom and Leeds earlier in the campaign. At the start of the match, chants of 'Mike Dodds' red and white army' could be heard from the Roker End.

More changes to the coaching staff

Following the news Dodds would take charge until the end of the season, it was announced that former Charlton coach Anthony Hayes would join Sunderland as a first-team coach, working alongside Michael Proctor and head of goalkeeping Alessandro Barcherini.

Under-21s boss Graeme Murty will also support the first-team coaching staff for the rest of the campaign and was out on the pitch during the pre-match warm-up, along with Hayes.

Support for Tony Mowbray

Before the match Sunderland players wore t-shirts to show support for former head coach Tony Mowbray, who has temporarily stepped away from his role at Birmingham to receive medical treatment. Dodds once again sent his best wishes to Mowbray in his pre-match programme notes, while the Stadium of Light crowd gave a standing ovation in the 60th minute (Mowbray's age) to show their support.

Dodds joined in with the applause from the touchline, while 'Tony magnifico, Tony fantastico' was sung by fans in the Roker End.

Adil Aouchiche substitution delayed

After falling two goals behind during a shambolic first-half display, Sunderland gave themselves hope when O'Nien headed home Pierre Ekwah's in-swinging free-kick in the 77th minute. At that stage it looked like Adil Aouchiche was ready to come on, yet the Frenchman then sat back down on the bench.

Aouchiche was eventually introduced in the 85th minute as the Black Cats searched for an equaliser, yet it was too little too late. The defeat saw Sunderland drift eight points away from the play-off places.

Dodds cautioned

With Sunderland trying to salvage something from the game, Dodds received a yellow card for coming onto the pitch as Sunderland looked to take a quick free-kick. Thankfully for the Black Cats, Luke O'Nien wasn't booked, with the defender just one yellow card away from a two-match suspension.

A new face on the bench