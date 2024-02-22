Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds has confirmed his revamped first-team coaching staff for the rest of the Championship campaign.

Dodds was named as interim head coach for the remained of the season after Michael Beale departed the club on Monday, just 63 days and 12 games into his tenure. Dodds will continue to be supported by Michael Proctor and goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini, but has moved to further bolster his support staff.

U21s boss Graeme Murty will combine his role with offering extra support to Dodds, while the club have also appointed Anthony Hayes as a first-team coach. That was previously Dodds' role, which had remained vacant since his promotion to assistant head coach.

Hayes came up through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, joining the senior coaching group following a number of years in the club's academy. He oversaw three games as interim head coach following Ben Garner's departure in 2022, and Dodds says he is a coach whose qualities he knows well.

"I’ve known Anthony for some time and we are delighted to welcome him to our coaching team," Dodds said.