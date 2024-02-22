Mike Dodds confirms and explains Sunderland's revamped first-team coaching group with key new appointment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mike Dodds has confirmed his revamped first-team coaching staff for the rest of the Championship campaign.
Dodds was named as interim head coach for the remained of the season after Michael Beale departed the club on Monday, just 63 days and 12 games into his tenure. Dodds will continue to be supported by Michael Proctor and goalkeeping coach Alessandro Barcherini, but has moved to further bolster his support staff.
U21s boss Graeme Murty will combine his role with offering extra support to Dodds, while the club have also appointed Anthony Hayes as a first-team coach. That was previously Dodds' role, which had remained vacant since his promotion to assistant head coach.
Hayes came up through the ranks at Charlton Athletic, joining the senior coaching group following a number of years in the club's academy. He oversaw three games as interim head coach following Ben Garner's departure in 2022, and Dodds says he is a coach whose qualities he knows well.
"I’ve known Anthony for some time and we are delighted to welcome him to our coaching team," Dodds said.
"This is a position we wanted to add and following the changes made earlier this week, our requirements shifted a little as did the timeframe. Anthony immediately made himself available and like Graeme Murty, he will bring added value to our coaching and match preparations. He’s also been an Interim Head Coach before, which will not only support me but also our players as we adapt and move forward together in the coming weeks and months.”