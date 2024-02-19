Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray

Tony Mowbray has confirmed that he will be spending a spell away from the touchline at Birmingham City as he undergoes treatment for a health issue.

Mowbray, who oversaw a 2-1 victory over his former club Sunderland on Monday, says he will be away from the touchline for a spell of around six to eight weeks but will still be undertaking many of his duties and offering advice to the coaching team. His long-time assistant Mark Venus will temporarily take charge.

"Following my recent LMA Health Assessment I have received a medical diagnosis that will require me to receive treatment," Mowbray said in a statement released on Monday morning.

"Undergoing treatment will necessitate that I temporarily step away from the Technical Area as Manager of Birmingham City Football Club. Until I return, my Assistant Manager, Mark Venus, will take temporary charge of the team, supported by coaches Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor. I will continue to provide advice and counsel while undergoing treatment.

“The Club has been incredibly supportive of me and my family and we are very grateful. I know that everyone will be respectful of our privacy at this time.”

Birmingham City's chief executive Garry Cook said that the club were looking forward to welcoming Mowbray back later in the campaign.

“Our thoughts are with Tony, his wife Amber, and family," he said.

"We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming Tony back to the Club to continue the excellent work that he has started. In the meantime, Mark Venus, Ashley Cole, Pete Shuttleworth and Maik Taylor, will be given all the support they need to lead the Club forward.”